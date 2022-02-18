Dave Chappelle Is Producing More Comedy Specials for Netflix Following Controversy
Dave Chappelle's relationship with Netflix is expanding. The 48-year-old comedian announced Chappelle's Home Team, a series of stand-alone comedy specials featuring comics chosen by himself, via Variety. The series will debut on February 28 with a set from Washington comedian Earthquake, called Earthquake: Legendary, in which he tackles "wealth, prostate exams and disciplining kids."