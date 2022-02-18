Kanye Made Almost $2 Million In Less Than A Day On DONDA 2 Stem Player Pre-Sales

Kanye West made a blockbuster announcement today – that he is bypassing the streaming giant stronghold and exclusively releasing “DONDA 2” on his wholly-owned Stem Player. Since the announcement, the music giant has made almost 2 million in less than 24 hours on pre-sales. Kanye posted the receipts to his socials, revealing that he has […]

