Aruna Irani: Mehmood made my career and my downfall

From playing a leading lady, a dancer, a villain to portraying a cunning mother-in-law, and also a doting mom, there is hardly any role that Aruna Irani hasn't tried and excelled at. Though people saw her as a very vibrant and playful person onscreen, which is similar to her offscreen personality, there's a lot more about the actress that the audience is still not aware of. Despite facing several brunts, sacrifices and rejections in life and career, the actress stands with a lot more resilience today. She gets candid and pours her heart out in our #BigInterview. Excerpts: