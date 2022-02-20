Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Might Not Go Back to the UK Over Security Concerns
Published
Prince Harry and the Meghan Markle are on the fence if they will return to the UK, depending on how the case in the high court goes.Full Article
Published
Prince Harry and the Meghan Markle are on the fence if they will return to the UK, depending on how the case in the high court goes.Full Article
Prince Harry is having to jump through some real hoops to hop back across the pond. In a Feb. 18 preliminary hearing over his..