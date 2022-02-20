Bhumika on possibility of a reunion with Salman

Bhumika Chawla's performances in Tere Naam, Gandhi My Father and MS Dhoni seem like a distant memory for her fans in Hindi cinema. She been selective about her choices in Hindi films. On the hand, her career in South films continues to be prolific as she headlines Tamil and Telugu movies. ETimes caught up with elusive actress to record her opinions on staying relevant, her co-star the late Sushant Singh Rajput and the possibility of a reunion with Salman Khan.