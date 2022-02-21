Kajal Aggarwal shares godh bharai pictures

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu and the couple celebrated a low key baby shower over the weekend. The actress has shared priceless pictures from the godh bharai ceremony and she looks like one happy mom-to-be. Kajal Aggarwal decked up in a gorgeous red and gold saree for the baby shower rituals. Husband Gautam twinned with her in a crisp white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket. Kajal had also shared an adorable picture from the ceremony on Instagram.