Celebs attend at Luv Ranjan’s wedding

Luv Ranjan Wedding: Luv Ranjan tied the knot with long time girlfriend Alisha Vaid on February 20 at a plush hotel in Agra. The wedding turned out to be one starry affair with several Bollywood celebrities joining the celebration. Co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor twinned in white for the wedding celebration. Lovebirds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were also snapped holding hands and deep in conversation at the venue. Kartik Aaryan sported a fancy turban as he joined Luv Ranjan’s baraat.