Reporter Philip Crowther Deftly Jumps Between 6 Languages In Viral Clip Of Ukraine Coverage
Published
The AP correspondent reported from Kyiv in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.Full Article
Published
The AP correspondent reported from Kyiv in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.Full Article
Associated Press correspondent Philip Crowther spoke from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as events were escalating towards Vladimir Putin..
Associated Press correspondent Philip Crowther spoke from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as events were escalating towards Vladimir Putin..