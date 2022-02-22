Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Lock Upp

Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Lock Upp

IndiaTimes

Published

Nisha Rawal has been named as the first contestant in ALTBalaji and MX Player’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’. And now, the second contestant disclosed is stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui.

Full Article