Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Lock Upp
Nisha Rawal has been named as the first contestant in ALTBalaji and MX Player’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’. And now, the second contestant disclosed is stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui.Full Article
'Lock Upp' will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood - Kangana Ranaut. Munawar Faruqui will be the second contestant of the show.
Comedian Munawar Faruqi will reportedly participate in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'.