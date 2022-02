Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday launched a new song 'Meri Jaan' from her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at a promotional event in Kolkata. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.