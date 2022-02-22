The Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump's case that he be immune from the January 6th Committee's bid to review his White House records.Full Article
JUST IN: Supreme Court Denies Trump’s Attempt to Block WH Records From Jan. 6 Committee
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pence Docs To Be Turned Over To January 6 Committee
Rumble
The National Archives plans to turn over records from former Vice President Mike Pence to the Jan. 6th committee next month unless..
Advertisement
More coverage
In 'Overwhelming' Decision, SCOTUS Rejects Trump Effort To Hide Docs From Jan. 6 Committee
Rumble
The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s effort to stop the National Archives from giving the Jan. 6 committee..