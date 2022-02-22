Lil Durk Don’t Want It With Kanye, Pushes Back 7220 Album Release

Lil Durk Don’t Want It With Kanye, Pushes Back 7220 Album Release

SOHH

Published

Lil Durk may not be scared of his ops, but he wasn’t ready to go head-to-head with Kanye West on the charts this week. The Chicago-born rapper just announced that he has postponed his album release and has instead released a new single. Lil Durk Postpones 7220 Album Lil Durk announced that he will not […]

Full Article