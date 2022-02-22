Lil Durk may not be scared of his ops, but he wasn’t ready to go head-to-head with Kanye West on the charts this week. The Chicago-born rapper just announced that he has postponed his album release and has instead released a new single. Lil Durk Postpones 7220 Album Lil Durk announced that he will not […]Full Article
Lil Durk Don’t Want It With Kanye, Pushes Back 7220 Album Release
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kanye West Bypasses Streaming Services (And Lil Durk) With DONDA 2 Stem Player Exclusive Drop
Kanye has changed the game. His DONDA 2 release will be dropping directly into the hands of his fans, bypassing Apple Music,..
SOHH
Lil Durk Hilariously Uses Kanye Meme To Promote “7220”
Lil Durk has an album coming up that is set to compete with Kanye West‘s. Durk’s 7220 and Kanye’s DONDA 2 are both..
SOHH