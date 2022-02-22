Review: The Foo Fighters make a horror movie
Published
For anyone who found the band tensions that reverberate in “The Beatles: Get Back” too tame, the Foo Fighters have made a movie in which arguments over recording an album…Full Article
Published
For anyone who found the band tensions that reverberate in “The Beatles: Get Back” too tame, the Foo Fighters have made a movie in which arguments over recording an album…Full Article
Watch the official trailer for the Foo Fighters horror movie Studio 666, directed by B. J. McDonnell. It stars Dave Grohl, Taylor..
We imagine hiring a celebrity to cameo in your movie would typically be a longwinded process involving the input of various agents,..