Evan Rachel Wood Details Marilyn Manson Sexual Assault Allegations in HBO's 'Phoenix Rising' Trailer - Watch Now
Published
Evan Rachel Wood is opening up in a new documentary. On Tuesday (February 22), HBO released the first trailer for the upcoming two-part documentary titled Phoenix Rising that details the 34-year-old actress’ activism and her sexual assault allegations against musician Marilyn Manson. Click inside to watch the trailer… Id you didn’t know, Evan co-authored and [...]Full Article