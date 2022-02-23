Conman sent gifts to Sara, Janhvi, Bhumi: Report

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, three more Bollywood actresses' names have surfaced in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's extortion case. Reportedly, the Enforcement Directorate's probe has revealed Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar names linked to the case. According to a report on India Today, ED investigations have revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used extorted money to send gifts to Sara, Janhvi and Bhumi.