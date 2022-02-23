'RRR' team set for 2nd phase of promotions

The second phase of promotions for S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR' will kick off soon.As per reports, the producers of 'RRR' have made plans to resume the promotions, as the release date of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer is approaching on March 25.Apparently, Rajamouli and his team, along with actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt will start promoting the movie from March 1. A big event is being planned in Dubai for the same.