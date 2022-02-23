Former President Trump continued to make partisan attacks on President Biden despite the international crisis following Putin's invasion into Ukraine.Full Article
Trump Continues to Praise Putin After Russia Invades Ukraine: ‘Playing Biden Like a Drum’
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
JUST IN: Ongoing Battle At Gostomel
Rumble
JUST IN: Ongoing Battle At Gostomel Airport, Located On The Northwest Outskirts Of Kiev, Ukraine Trump Putin Ukraine Russia WWIII..
Advertisement
More coverage
As Russia Attacked Ukraine, Trump Again Praised Putin and Ridiculed Biden.
NYTimes.com
In a speech to donors and on Fox News, the former president claimed the crisis would not have happened if he were still in the..
-
As Russia attacked Ukraine, Trump again praised Putin and ridiculed Biden.
NYTimes.com
-
Biden to address nation as Russia invades Ukraine
Upworthy
-
KT McFarland on the 'single most important thing' Biden can do to counter Russia's war in Ukraine
Upworthy
-
Trump, allies defend or deflect Putin's invasion; was Romney right?
Upworthy