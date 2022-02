Taika Waititi and Rita Ora coordinate their all-white looks for Fendi‘s Fashion Show during 2022 Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday (February 23) in Italy. The entertainment couple sat front row next to many other celebs including Elite‘s Danna Paola, Sabrina Elba, musician Mabel, influencer/model Chiara Ferragni, and French starlet Adele Exarchopoulos. The new Fendi collection [...]