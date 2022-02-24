A Confused Trump Tells Laura Ingraham U.S. Soldiers Landed in Ukraine to Fight the Russians: ‘You Said That We Were Sending People In’
Published
During a phone interview on Fox News, former President Donald Trump mistakenly stated that American forces made an amphibious landing in Ukraine as Russia was invading the country. Trump unexpectedly called into The Ingraham Angle shortly after Russia commenced its invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday night. The 45th president apparently felt it was a decent […]Full Article