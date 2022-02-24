The late comedy legend Jerry Lewis has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by several of his former co-stars.Full Article
Late Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis Accused of Sexual Assault by Former Co-Stars
Jerry Lewis Accused Of Sexual Assault, Misconduct By 1960s Co-Stars
The allegations against the comedy legend, who died in 2017, are outlined in a Vanity Fair investigation unveiled this week.
Huffington Post
Jerry Lewis’ Co-Stars Accuse Comic Legend of Sexual Harassment: ‘He Began to Fondle Me’
A new short documentary and exposé published by Vanity Fair accuses Jerry Lewis of sexual harassment and assault. The interviews..
Upworthy