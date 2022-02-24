Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) is expected to announce he will resign from his seat in the coming days, according to reports. Inhofe’s expected retirement was first reported by Jonathan Martin of the New York Times on Thursday afternoon. Martin speculated a resignation is likely to spark a competitive race to replace Inhofe, who is 87-years-old, […]Full Article
Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe Reportedly to Resign Within Days Despite Being Reelected in 2020
