Frenzied fans gathered outside movie theatres in Telugu states during the early hours of Friday to watch the first day, first show of Pawan Kalyan starrer 'Bheemla Nayak.' Fans were spotted grooving to the songs of 'Bheemla Nayak' and showing off their energetic dance moves outside the theatres. In order to show love for their favourite star Pawan Kalyan, fans poured milk on the poster of the film and garlanded cut-outs of the actor.