President Joe Biden will reportedly nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Associated Press and CNN’s Jake Tapper both reported the news Friday morning, citing a source. WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Source: Biden to nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. — […]Full Article
BREAKING: Biden to Reportedly Nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
