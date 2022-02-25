Marjorie Taylor Greene Weighs in on 2020 at CPAC: ‘I Believe It Was Stolen. Do I Know How? No, I Don’t Know How’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke with the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Friday while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando and offered her litmus test for what distinguishes a RINO (Republican in name only) from a true Trump-supporting member of the GOP. It involves embracing Trump’s disproven claims about the 2020 election. […]Full Article