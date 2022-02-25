Russia Restricts Use of Facebook After Company Stops Its State News From Spreading Misinformation About Ukraine Invasion

Mediaite

Russia has limited access to Facebook and other Meta apps, following a complaint the company is censoring misinformation from some of the country’s media outlets. Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, POLITICO reported Russian-backed news agencies have been accusing Ukraine’s government of genocide. The outlets have also shared speeches and remarks from Russian President Vladimir […]

