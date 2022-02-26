Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke at the America First Political Action Conference on Friday. AFPAC is led by White nationalist Nick Fuentes, who told the crowd, “Our secret sauce here – it’s these young, White men.” The Anti-Defamation League has described Fuentes as “a White supremacist leader and organizer and podcaster who seeks to […]Full Article
Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaks at White Nationalist Conference
Mediaite0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Republican lawmakers attend conference held by Holocaust revisionist
Haaretz
U.S. lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar attended and spoke at a conference organized by Nick Fuentes who has been..