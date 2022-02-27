RNC Condemns ‘White Supremacy, Neo-Nazism, Hate Speech and Bigotry’ Following Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Appearance at Nick Fuentes’ AFPAC
The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel released a statement condemning white supremacy, following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) appearance at the America First Political Action Conference. AFPAC is headed by far-right organizer Nick Fuentes, who told the crowd that “our secret sauce here – it’s these young, White men.” Pressed by CBS’ Robert Costa, Greene said she […]Full Article