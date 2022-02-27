Anonymous Hackers Claim Responsibility for Russian Government Website Outages, Hacked State TV Broadcasts
The “Anonymous” hacker collective claimed responsibility on Saturday for the alleged cyberattacks that caused numerous Russian government websites to go down. The website for the Kremlin, Russia’s Ministry of Defence, as well as state-affiliated media RT.com were all reportedly down due to the attacks. The group had declared on Thursday that “officially in cyberwar against […]Full Article