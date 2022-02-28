Pompeo Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘Playing Footsie With Nick Fuentes’ at White Nationalist Conference
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on blast for her surprise appearance at the America First Political Action Conference, headed by Nick Fuentes. Fuentes has argued that America needs to protect its “White demographic core.” “Associating with anti-Semitic neo-Nazis is not consistent with the conservative values I’ve defended for decades,” Pompeo said Sunday. “Representative Taylor-Greene […]Full Article