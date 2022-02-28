Will Smith bags his first SAG Award for Best Actor
Published
As per Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith became emotional while receiving the award for his performance in `King Richard`Full Article
Published
As per Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith became emotional while receiving the award for his performance in `King Richard`Full Article
Watch VideoIn an upset, the deaf family drama "CODA" took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors..
After winning the best actor SAG Award for "King Richard," Will Smith discusses backstage what he thinks are the ingredients of an..