Screen Actors Guild Awards: Coda boosts Oscar hopes with two wins
Published
Coda star Troy Kotsur becomes the first deaf actor to win an individual Screen Actors Guild Award.Full Article
Published
Coda star Troy Kotsur becomes the first deaf actor to win an individual Screen Actors Guild Award.Full Article
Watch VideoIn an upset, the deaf family drama "CODA" took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors..
The cast of CODA hug it out on stage after picking up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the..