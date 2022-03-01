Podcaster Joe Rogan shared and then deleted a fake tweet from CNN Monday which reported actor Steven Seagal had been spotted fighting alongside Russian troops. Rogan shared a photoshopped image on his Instagram page which had showed the actor in combat fatigues alongside what appeared to be Russian soldiers. Russia is currently in its fifth […]Full Article
Joe Rogan Deletes Fake CNN Tweet Claiming Steven Seagal Was Invading Ukraine
