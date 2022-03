Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' has manged to set the box office on fire. The film, which was released on February 25, has proved to be a hit. Despite the ticket prices and cancellation of shows in most of the areas in Andhra Pradesh, the movie has got super reviews from those areas. The Saagar K Chandra directorial minted Rs 27 crore on its fourth day, taking the total collection to Rs 128.38 crore.