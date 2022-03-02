Shahid's sister Sanah's 1st pic from Mehendi

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur will tie the knot with actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank today. All the families are stationed in Mahabaleshwar for the wedding festivity and the first picture of the bride has been shared online. Popular Bollywood Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was snapped with the cheerful bride post the Mehendi ceremony. Decked in a pink and yellow desi ensemble, Sanah Kapoor showed off her bridal mehendi.