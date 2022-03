Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with his newly-wed sister Sanah Kapur. Along with the happy picture, he wrote a sweet caption for his sister. It read, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …"