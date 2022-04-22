Bill Murray Being Investigated For ‘Inappropriate Behavior' On Film Set
Searchlight Pictures has suspended production of “Being Mortal,” a movie written and directed by Aziz Ansari, after a complaint was made.Full Article
Bill Murray on Saturday acknowledged that his behavior on set led to a complaint from a woman and the suspension of filming on his..
Filming shut down on April 18 after a complaint was filed against the 'Ghostbusters' actor for inappropriate behavior.