Chris Wallace Unsure of What the Future Holds, But Says He’s ‘In Good Shape Whether It’s at CNN or Someplace Else’

Chris Wallace Unsure of What the Future Holds, But Says He’s ‘In Good Shape Whether It’s at CNN or Someplace Else’

Mediaite

Published

CNN+ anchor Chris Wallace said Sunday he does not know what the future holds for him following the short-lived streaming platform announcing its shutdown, but said he is in “good shape whether it’s at CNN or someplace else.” During a Common Ground Committee livestreamed event on “Media, Politics, and Polarization,” former CBS News correspondent and moderator Jacqueline Adams brought […]

Full Article