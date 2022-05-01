The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decadeFull Article
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning matriarch of The Judds duo, dies at 76: 'We are shattered'
Naomi Judd’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley announced her death on Saturday, a day before The Judds' induction into the Country..
AP Top Stories April 30 P
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning The Judds, Dies at 76
Country Star Naomi Judd Dead at 76
Grammy-winning singer Naomi Judd dead at 76
Naomi Judd, Of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies At 76
Watch VideoNaomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has..