5 all-time classics of Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray - no words are enough to mention the legacy left by him. The man who almost spearheaded a new wave in Indian cinema and guided it to the global arena, the man who made several spectacular works of cultural creations is Satyajit Ray. Be it movies and literary creations for children or visionary and thought-provoking films, filmmakers all around the world bow down to this genius even today. On the auteur’s 101st birth anniversary today, let’s remember the cinematic legend with our heartfelt gratitude and utmost respect. Here are five cult classics made by Ray which are essential for any true cine lover.