Today is Dharmendra and Hema Malini's wedding anniversary. Hema Malini is very happy that Dharmendra is back home from hospital to celebrate this day. Ditto for Dharmendra. Their daughters Esha and Ahana have come to Hema Malini's Juhu residence for lunch and special food has been made. Esha and Ahana's kids are having a gala time playing at the house.