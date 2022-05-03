Shawn walked the red carpet wearing a navy and burgundy suit jacket and pants while Camila looked elegant in a white lace-up crop top paired with a full skirt including pastel floral detailing and a long trainFull Article
Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes make solo appearances post break up
