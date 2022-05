Dolly Parton is going to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after all. On Wednesday morning (May 4), the Hall announced that the country music superstar would be honored alongside Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. Click inside to read more… Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, [...]