Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Published
Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it. “I knew I couldn't…Full Article
Published
Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it. “I knew I couldn't…Full Article
As Amber Heard took the stand during her trial against Johnny Depp, social media users voiced their strong opinions about the..
Amber Heard claims there was 'blood on the wall' after Johnny Depp hit her during a fight.