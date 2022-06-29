Eric Holder, the man who was accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle was absent from court yesterday. According to reports, the suspect got into an altercation that prevented him from attending trial. Suspect Beaten In Jail LA rapper Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is ongoing during this time. According to the defendant’s attorney, Aaron Jansen, on Monday, […]Full Article
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Beaten In Prison
