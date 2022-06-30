Monster High’s live-action movie is a freaky, fang-tastic musical
Polygon0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Monster High: The Movie on Paramont+ | Official Trailer
Watch the official trailer for the Paramount+ musical family movie Monster High: The Movie, based on the popular Mattel toys. It..
FanReviews
Monster High Dolls Come to Life In New 'Monster High: The Movie' Musical Trailer - Watch Now!
Monster High is getting the movie musical treatment! The trailer for the upcoming Monster High: The Movie, based on the popular..
Just Jared Jr