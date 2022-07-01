Trolls slamming Disha Patani get schooled

Disha Patani stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ on Thursday. The actress was decked in all black attire, featuring a halter-neck crop top paired with a bodycon skirt. Disha stylishly carried herself through the event but naysayers continued to take jabs at the actress. From accusing her of going under the knife to slamming her ‘acting’ talent – social media was flooded with scathing criticism for Disha.