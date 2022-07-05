Dramatic footage of the arrest of Robert Crimo III was posted on Twitter, hours after a deadly shooting killed six people and wounded at least two dozen others. In the video taken near Lake Forest, Illinois, a gray Honda has been stopped at the intersection by throngs of police. The police order Crimo to exit […]Full Article
Dramatic Video Shows Robert Crimo Arrested After Highland Park Shooting
