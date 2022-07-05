Dramatic Video Shows Robert Crimo Arrested After Highland Park Shooting

Dramatic Video Shows Robert Crimo Arrested After Highland Park Shooting

Mediaite

Published

Dramatic footage of the arrest of Robert Crimo III was posted on Twitter, hours after a deadly shooting killed six people and wounded at least two dozen others. In the video taken near Lake Forest, Illinois, a gray Honda has been stopped at the intersection by throngs of police. The police order Crimo to exit […]

Full Article