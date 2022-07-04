The BBC has revealed that it received six complaints against DJ Tim Westwood - one of which was referred to police - despite earlier claims it had seen "no evidence of complaints" from the former Radio 1 presenter's time at the corporation.Full Article
BBC reveals six complaints against ex-Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tim Westwood: BBC reveals complaints against DJ
Police were involved after one of six bullying or sexual misconduct complaints, the corporation says.
BBC News