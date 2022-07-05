Tom Hanks is confused why Pixar failed to rehire Tim Allen for the latest installment to the Toy Story franchise.Full Article
Tom Hanks Calls Out Pixar for Failing to Hire Tim Allen to Voice New Buzz Lightyear Flick
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'I wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen': Tom Hanks doesn't understand decision to replace Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear
BANG Showbiz
Tom Hanks doesn't understand why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new movie 'Lightyear'.