'Ponniyin Selvan': Aishwarya as Nandini

'Ponniyin Selvan' makers are treating social media users with back-to-back updates on the film. The makers are busy introducing the film's lead characters with a specially designed poster and the latest look to surface on the net is of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The character poster of the actress has been published by the makers, and the actress looks majestic as Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character in the film is going to be a vengeance one, and the gorgeous actress reportedly will have two different avatars in the film. The makers have also once again confirmed the release date and the film's Pan-Indian release.